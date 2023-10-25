Liam Scales: The Surprising Breakthrough at Celtic

At the start of the season, Liam Scales struggled to break into the first-team at Celtic. However, due to circumstances, he found himself in the starting team and has since played every minute of action in the league and Champions League. Brendan Rodgers has described Scales as one of the biggest surprises of his career.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Celtic fans hail 'outstanding' Liam Scales for performance v Atletico MadridThe Republic of Ireland defender continues to impress for the Hoops

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: What time and TV channel is Atletico Madrid vs Celtic in the Champions League. Celtic travel to Madrid following their 2-2 draw two weeks ago.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

THE42_İE: Celtic twice lose lead but claim first Champions League point against AtleticoKyogo Furuhashi got Celtic off to a flying start with his second goal in two Champions League games.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Superb Celtic denied glory as wonder goals fail to end Champions League pain10-men Atletico clung on to salvage a point at Parkhead.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

JOEDOTİE: Celtic face UEFA disciplinary action after Palestinian flags flown at match Celtic face UEFA disciplinary action after Palestinian flags flown at Champions League match

Source: JOEdotie | Read more »

THE42_İE: Celtic Urged to Become More Streetwise in Europe Celtic have had three players sent off in their four Champions League group matches.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »