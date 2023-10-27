Lewis Hamilton makes Mexico GP prediction in first race after disqualification

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes have taken "a step forward" as they chase down a first Formula 1 race win of the season in Mexico.

Former world champion Hamilton has recorded several podium finishes this season without claiming top spot, while team-mate George Russell took third in Spain in June. The former finished second in the United States last time out, only to later be disqualified following post-race checks.

Hamilton finished just a few seconds behind Max Verstappen in Austin before being stripped of his podium finish. Next up is the Mexico City Grand Prix, with seven-time top dog Hamilton feeling good about his car in the lead-up to the race. headtopics.com

"I definitely think it's always difficult to be able to say, 'hey, it's going to be good here, it's going to be good there'," Hamilton told reporters ahead of the Mexico stop. "But we have definitely taken a step forward and over these next four races I can't predict which one we're going to be closer and which one we may or may not be further away.

"I think we were close here last year, so hopefully we'll be a little bit closer maybe this weekend. If we get the strategy right this weekend, maybe we can really take the fight to them. "And then Brazil was a great circuit for us last year, and if it turns out we're closer again there, then that's two great strong races for us. And then when you go to Abu Dhabi, I think the gap gets bigger again, so it's these next two that I think we have our best chance."Earlier, Hamilton asked questions of his rivals' cars after his disqualification in the United States. headtopics.com

