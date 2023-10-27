Lewis Hamilton looks SO different on the cover of GQ Italia

Lewis Hamilton is on the front cover of the latest issue of GQ Italia and he looks very different. He’s completely changed his hairstyle and now sports a straight slicked back look.

Sharing a preview of the front cover on his Instagram account, he said, “Excited about my new @gqitalia cover and feature.”Apr 10, 2017 at 4:52am PDT His fans were quick to comment with one person saying, “Love your hair in this photo” and another adding, “Lovely hair, it suits you.”

But some other people weren't so nice saying, "Shame how this pic doesn't even look like you…. love you and your hair just the way it is", and "Too much photoshop your hair is a mess you think you cute but so fake.

