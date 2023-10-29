Lewis Hamilton blown away by F1 rival Max Verstappen in action-packed Mexico GP

Max Verstappen won an incident-filled Mexican Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton unable to compete with the dominant Red Bull at high altitude.

Kevin Magnussen was the other man to crash, suffering a suspension failure at high speed which led to the race being stopped for 20 minutes. Hamilton, on the medium tyres, swept past Leclerc shortly after the restart, but Verstappen was pulling away all the time even despite being on the hard compound.

That Perez crash at the first corner had left Mexican hopes of a home winner in tatters and Verstappen clear to race exactly how he wanted. That included a much earlier pit stop than had been anticipated, but it soon became clear that Red Bull had got their plan spot on. headtopics.com

The Ferraris responded to all that by... not responding. They chose to extend their medium stints and commit to the one-stop strategy in the hope that fresher tyres at the end of the race would bring them back into it.

Magnussen suffered a mechanical failure at high-speed which caused his Haas to jerk violently off the track and smash into the barrier. Flames were then spotted on the rear of the car but marshals soon put that out with extinguishers. headtopics.com

Verstappen was able to hold onto the lead into the first corner, while Leclerc also held off Hamilton in the first instance. But the Brit had the medium tyres which gave him more grip with which he was able to reel in and move past the Ferrari which was skating around on the hards.

And he was zooming off into the distance. With Hamilton secure in second and Leclerc cruising eight seconds further back, the real intrigue in the latter stages was whether or not Norris would be able to catch and overtake his compatriot Russell. headtopics.com

