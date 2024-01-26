Lessons from Sex and the City: Friendship Never Goes Out of Style

Every little girl dreams of being a successful, fashionable woman living in a big city surrounded by her friends with a Cosmo in her hand. Well, every little girl who was a fan of Sex and the City had that dream and I was one of them. SATC, which first aired in June 1998 has inspired and enlightened generations of women.

To celebrate the fact that series is reportedly coming to Netflix, we are looking at the lessons we have learned from watching and rewatching the four best friends tackle the New York dating scene, and looking fabulous while doing it.“They say nothing lasts forever. Dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style!”. Throughout the 6 years, Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and even Samantha (sometimes) all experienced heartbreak and disappointment. In those low moments, the friends were always there for each other making sure they each got right back up and kept going. At the end of the day it’s your girlfriends who are always going to be there so make sure to keep them close alway





