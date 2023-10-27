'Less dirty': Third of teenagers vape but never smoke

More than one third of young Irish teenagers say they vape and never smoked before, according to a new study.By contrast, a new study from Foróige Sligo suggests more than a third of 13-16 years-old vape even though they never previously smoked.“Without doubt, I think is extremely common,” she said.

“I’m not surprised that the smoking isn’t part of it; I think vaping is considered more trendy - it’s more common, it’s more easily accessed.” Within her own social circle, Rebecca estimates more than one-in-three vape and most of them never smoked tobacco beforehand.“You can use them inside, they’re colourful, they’re attractive to look at, they’re more attractive to be around.

“So, you don’t have to actually physically get up and leave the house or a pub to vape, you can do it in a lot of places sitting down.”Whereas it is illegal to sell cigarettes to people under the age of 18, the Government only this year announced it would introduce similar restrictions on vapes.“They are easy to access,” Rebecca said. headtopics.com

“A lot of places that sell vapes don’t ID; I’ve worked in corner stores and newsagents before and 100%, the thing that we sold most was vapes. “We did ID but I can 100%, see how if you were to ID every person buying a vape, it would probably take all day every day.”We do not know the long-term health impact of vaping.”

The health service also states vapes may change how a person's vital organs function, increasing the risk of illnesses such as heart disease, lung disease and cancer.Ashling Murphy Murder Trial: DNA profile under fingernails matched samples of Jozef Puska headtopics.com

Read more:

NewstalkFM »

1 in 3 young teens are vaping!More than a third of young people aged 13 to 16 have said they currently vape and never smoked before starting, that’s according to new research commission... Read more ⮕

Vaping considered 'trendy' by young peopleShocking new figures from Foróige Sligo show that more than one in three teenagers currently vape. Young people aged 13 to 16 who vape say that they neve... Read more ⮕

Eamon Ryan to propose shorter showers and less driving to curb energy costsEamon Ryan to propose shorter showers and less driving to curb energy costs. Eamon Ryan to propose shorter showers and less driving to curb energy costs Read more ⮕

Younger audiences want less sex in movies and TV, study suggestsA new study from the University of Los Angeles is suggesting that younger audiences would like to see less romance and sex in movies and TV. Read more ⮕

Turns Out People Who Like And Share ‘Profound’ Quotes Are Actually Less IntelligentThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

'They want more in-depth stories' - Gen Z want less xex on screenA study surveying academics at the University College of Los Angeles has shown that Gen Z want to see more emotional relationships in movies and less sex sce... Read more ⮕