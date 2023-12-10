Leonard Bernstein's Double Life Explored in Biopic

Following a meteoric rise to fame, conductor / composer Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) marries acting starlet Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan) and raises three children (Maya Hawke, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton). However, throughout the years, Bernstein maintains a double-life where he frequently has passionate affairs with men, such as composer David Oppenheim (Matt Bomer) and clarinettist Tommy Cothran (Gideon Glick).

While at first, Felicia is accepting and aware of it, their arrangement soon proves to be far more challenging... Biopics are generally focused in on the stuff normally summarised in a Wikipedia article or covered in an austere documentary. The moments are fleshed out with dramatic licence, with carefully reconstructed performances, and with an eye for how it connects to the wider image of the subject. When you look at something like '', you get the sense that it's a high-wire act between examining the character and the scale and the impact of their achievement





