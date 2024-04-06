Leona Maguire Leads Strokeplay Qualifying at T-Mobile Matchplay Championship

Leona Maguire won the strokeplay qualifying of the T-Mobile Matchplay Championship in Las Vegas . She will face Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn in the quarter-finals. Maguire described it as a 'big mental win' in challenging conditions.

