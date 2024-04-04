Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow Six Shots Off Lead at LPGA Match Play

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are both six shots off the lead after Wednesday’s opening day of the LPGA Match Play tournament. Maguire recovered from a bogey at the par-4 second hole, registering a birdie at the par-4 12th and par on the other 16 holes for an opening round of 72. It was much less straightforward for Meadow, who shot a double bogey at the second hole, along with four bogeys and six birdies.
Kim Sei-young birdied six of the first 10 holes on her way to a six-under-par 66, grabbing a one-stroke lead. The 31-year-old South Korean has not won an LPGA title since the November 2020 Pelican Championship, which came a month after her lone major win at the Women’s PGA Championship. A revamped format for this year’s event at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas features three rounds of stroke play with the top eight advancing to weekend match play
