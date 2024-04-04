Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow Six Shots Off Lead at LPGA Match Play

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are both six shots off the lead after Wednesday’s opening day of the LPGA Match Play tournament. Maguire recovered from a bogey at the par-4 second hole, registering a birdie at the par-4 12th and par on the other 16 holes for an opening round of 72. It was much less straightforward for Meadow, who shot a double bogey at the second hole, along with four bogeys and six birdies.

Kim Sei-young birdied six of the first 10 holes on her way to a six-under-par 66, grabbing a one-stroke lead. The 31-year-old South Korean has not won an LPGA title since the November 2020 Pelican Championship, which came a month after her lone major win at the Women’s PGA Championship. A revamped format for this year’s event at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas features three rounds of stroke play with the top eight advancing to weekend match play

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leona Maguire and Séamus Power move into contention in US tournamentsShane Lowry shoots 66 in Singapore to move within five strokes of the lead

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Leona Maguire within striking distance in California, Harrington leads on Champions TourShane Lowry’s final-day charge faded on the back nine as he finished T29 at the Porsche Singapore Classic.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

‘I never make it easy’: Pádraig Harrington recovers from two double bogeys to win Hoag ClassicLeona Maguire finishes just outside the top 10 in LPGA Tour event

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish golfers win big prize money for weekend performancesPadraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Seamus Power and Leona Maguire all took home big cheques this weekend.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Pádraig Harrington in the field as Scheffler headlines Houston OpenLeona Maguire in action at the Ford Championship on the LPGA Tour

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Leona Maguire fails to join the European birdie-fest in the Arizona desertMaguire cards opening 71 as Spain’s Azahara Munoz opens with 64; Scottie Scheffler keeps up hot run

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »