Leo Varadkar optimistic about Stormont Executive reform

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed confidence in the reformation of a Stormont Executive and the resumption of power sharing in Northern Ireland. He mentioned ongoing contacts between governments and parties, and stated his optimism for the return of the executive and assembly in the next few weeks or in the New Year.





