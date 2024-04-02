Leo Varadkar faced death threats and hoax bomb calls during his time as Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar was subjected to numerous death threats and hoax bomb calls during his time as Taoiseach, we can reveal. It included threats to blow up his new €800,000 Dublin home shared with long-time partner Matt Barrett. The incidents were dealt with by the Gardai and his residence was searched and checked out to make sure it was safe on at least one occasion. Friends say Leo was brave and fearless and didn't let the tirade of abuse get to him.

However he was getting tired of living life in the public eye and that is one of the main reasons he resigned from office. A Government source said: "Leo suffered more abuse and threats than any other politician but he is thick-skinned and just got on with things. "The personal protection for him and other ministers was increased last year after the Dublin riots and most of the threats appeared to be coming from the far right

