Leo Varadkar criticizes EU's stance on Gaza

Leo Varadkar criticizes the European Union for its inability to take a stronger stance on the situation in Gaza, stating that it has lost credibility with young people and around the world. He expresses his belief in the European Union but highlights the damage caused to its image due to its lack of a stronger and more united position on Israel and Palestine. Varadkar plans to address this issue with fellow EU leaders at the summit in Brussels.





Leo Varadkar optimistic about Stormont Executive reformTaoiseach Leo Varadkar believes that a Stormont Executive can be reformed and power sharing resumed soon, expressing his confidence in ongoing contacts between governments and parties.

Israeli President Invites Leo Varadkar and Criticizes Ireland's IndifferenceIsraeli president Isaac Herzog invites Leo Varadkar to country but criticizes Ireland's indifference towards Israel. He chastises the treatment of Israel in some Irish political circles and expresses anger at Leo Varadkar's tweet for not mentioning Israel or Hamas.

Irish Government calls for release of abducted girl in GazaThe Taoiseach has told the Dáil that Government is doing everything it can to facilitate the release of nine-year-old Emily Hand. Emily is believed to have been abducted by Hamas and is likely being held in Gaza. Leo Varadkar said Government was calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, which needs to be observed by all sides, along with the release of hostages.

UN deeply disturbed by situation in Gaza hospitalsThe head of the UN has expressed deep concern over the situation in Gaza hospitals, as they struggle without power and with increasing numbers of decomposing bodies. The Secretary General has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Israeli Forces Storm Gaza's Largest HospitalIsraeli forces have stormed Gaza's largest hospital this morning, targeting what they believe is a Hamas command centre housed among thousands of ailing and sheltering civilians

WHO loses touch with health personnel at al-Shifa hospital in GazaThe head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces began what they described as a “targeted operation” inside the facility.

