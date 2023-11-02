Leo Varadkar becomes first Taoiseach to visit Korean demilitarised zone

The demilitarised zone, known as the DMZ, is one of the most heavily militarised borders in the world. The DMZ was established in 1953 as part of an agreement between the United Nations, North Korea and China to end the Korean War. It is 250km long and 4km wide, with security on both sides of the border.

The Taoiseach said: “The global outlook is increasingly uncertain with Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East. “The situation at the demilitarised zone in Korea continues to have implications for security on the Korean Peninsula and the wider Asia Pacific region.

“The demilitarised zone in Korea is a sobering reminder of the importance of multilateralism and peacekeeping. “We will also discuss the global security situation, not least on the Korean Peninsula and the wider region. It is also an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations as we celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and South Korea, as like-minded countries.”

He has joined Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, Higher Education Simon Harris and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue who have been taking part in engagements since Wednesday.

