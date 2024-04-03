Leinster vs Leicester in Champions Cup Last 16

Leinster are playing Leicester at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, April 6th at 8pm in the last 16 of the Champions Cup, while on Sunday,You can watch the Leinster game on RTÉ 2 on Saturday, coverage kicks off at 7.30pm. Munster is on UTV and TNT Sports, coverage from 11.50am, while Ulster and Connacht’s games are on Premier Sports.Leinster are second seeds, which means it is a home route all the way to final in Tottenham Stadium.

Should they beat Leicester, they could face their old nemesis La Rochelle in Dublin in the quarter-finals, although Ronan O’Gara’s team face a tricky away trip to Cape Town to play Stormers. Munster would play Bulls or Lyon away should they beat Northampton, and if they won both matches, they could play Leinster. On the other side of the draw, the outstanding team is Antoine Dupont’s Toulouse, who are neck and neck with Leinster as favourites for the competition with the bookies, although Bordeaux have a fine team to watch out for als

