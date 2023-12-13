Leinster turn the page ahead of tricky European assignment

While there was rejoicing in their dressing room following an intense battle against La Rochelle in a rain-soaked Stade Marcel Deflandre last Sunday, assistant coach Andrew Goodman has acknowledged that Leinster have already turned the page ahead of another tricky European assignment this weekend.

Having suffered consecutive knockout defeats across the last three European Champions Cup campaigns – a semi-final reversal and back-to-back showpiece losses – Leinster finally got one over on Ronan O’Gara’s Top 14 outfit with a 16-9 victory on the road. Although it wasn’t a do-or-die contest like their previous three meetings, this result could prove pivotal for Leinster when it comes to the final standings in Pool D of this season’s Champions Cup. Premiership Rugby pace-setters Sale Sharks are currently ahead of the eastern province in second place on score difference – both of them are a point behind table-toppers Leicester Tigers – and it is the Salford-based club who will be paying a visit to Leinster at the RDS on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm





