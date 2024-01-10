Leinster's Squad Faces Challenges in European Competition

Ciarán Frawley, a creative Leinster player, may have been helped in his development by the fact he did not take the traditional, patterned route to the top. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho’s squad have put themselves in an excellent position in Europe and currently lead the URC table. But injuries, moderate regeneration in personnel terms, and the continuing search for Johnny Sexton’s permanent successor have left a few holes.

Leinster will begin preparation for this block of games safe in the knowledge that they can control the controllables. Saturday’s opponents Stade Français have only managed one losing bonus point so far in the tournament. A trip to a resurgent Leicester Tigers may be more problematic but Leinster have managed to juggle competing on two fronts over the past decade. There is an argument, though, that the model is being tested beyond the capabilities of the existing squa





IrishTimesSport » / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leinster faces tough challenge in rainy derby match against MunsterLeinster faced a challenging match against Munster in the rainy conditions of a festive derby. Despite missing key player Jamison Gibson-Park, they put up a strong fight against Munster's growing star Craig Casey.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Life in the US Faces ChallengesAs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle try to establish themselves in the US, their new life faces several challenges, indicating potential trouble.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

IRFU to Select Provinces' Players for Ireland Men's Sevens Squad at OlympicsThe Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has reached an agreement with the provinces to select one contracted player from each province to join the Ireland Men’s Sevens squad and compete at the Paris Games. Players with Sevens experience like Rob Balaoucone, Shane Daly, Andrew Smith, Hugo Keenan, and Will Connors are potential candidates.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Leinster turn the page ahead of tricky European assignmentAssistant coach Andrew Goodman acknowledges Leinster's focus on their next European assignment after a victory against La Rochelle.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Leo Cullen discusses RG Snyman's move to LeinsterLeo Cullen talks about the signing of RG Snyman and the risks involved in bringing in a new player. He also mentions the quick negotiation process and the familiarity between Snyman and coach Jacques Nienaber.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Leinster's Depth in Pack and Legacy IssuesLeinster have plenty of depth in the pack but lack in the centre and back three. The upcoming contest at Thomond Park has piqued interest due to the provinces' legacy issues. Ulster and Connacht enter their match on contrasting fortunes.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »