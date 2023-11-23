Leinster's Defensive Shift Under New Coach

Sean O’Brien has been moulding the province’s defence in his own image while in conversation with the South African coachhave made a change to how they operate defensively. The link between that shift and the impending impact of a noteworthy new defence coach is all too difficult to ignore.arrival, perhaps the defensive system he is about to inherit is not altogether different from what the World Cup-winning coach is used to.

Leinster have historically been a side that is selective when competing at the breakdown. Though accomplished poachers such as Andrew Porter and Caelan Doris are in their midst, in the past they have preferred to have numbers set in the defensive line rather than commit plenty of bodies to the ruck.Last Saturday’s victory over the Scarlets was the most stark example of Leinster’s newfound desire to hunt for possession on the floor. Their first try came via a counterattack after James Ryan successfully jackalled. Across the game, they had 79 defensive ruck arrivals and nine total turnovers.This season, Leinster are averaging 7.8 turnovers a gam





