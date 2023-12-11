Leinster's Ciarán Frawley seals famous win with monstrous penalty

It’s only partial revenge for the semi-final defeat here three years ago, as well as the ensuing two finals, but in their storied history in this competition, it’s doubtfulAll bar 1,000 or so in the febrile and mostly drenched 16,700 capacity crowd were suddenly and finally quietened as Ciarán Frawley ended the second half as he did the first period with his first touch of the game. But this time his penalty went over from all of 60 metres to seal a famous win with a monstrous penalty.

, the win was founded increasingly on a gritty defensive display, which also gave the lie to the theory Leinster can’t mix it physically with big bad Will Skelton and Co. The selection of Will Connors, which smacked of a Nienaber-influenced promotion, was vindicated as the chop tackler par excellence did as much as anyone to stifle Skelto





IrishTimesSport » / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

La Rochelle look to spark their season into life with Leinster victoryLa Rochelle, who have been struggling this season, hope to turn their fortunes around with a victory against Leinster.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

La Rochelle continues to be a roadblock for Leinster in Champions CupLa Rochelle has defeated Leinster in the Champions Cup for the last three seasons, preventing them from winning the title. Leinster is now aiming for their third consecutive title, but La Rochelle stands in their way once again.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Leinster's Brilliant Defensive Effort Secures Victory Against La RochelleLeinster's brilliant defensive effort in tough conditions leads to a victory against La Rochelle. Frawley's kick at the end adds to the excitement.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Champions Cup: La Rochelle v LeinsterLa Rochelle and Leinster face each other in the Champions Cup pool match. The loser is not doomed to go out of the tournament. Both teams have had previous narrow defeats against each other. The match is being embraced by Cullen as a way to test their abilities.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Athlone Town women's manager Ciarán Kilduff's surprising appointmentCiarán Kilduff's appointment as Athlone Town women's manager came as a shock to the team captain. Despite not being a big fan of the League of Ireland, Kilduff took over after the departure of Tommy Hewitt. Athlone Town's rise in the Women's National League has been remarkable, finishing second in 2022.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Leinster's Ross Byrne Injured in Match Against MunsterLeinster's Ross Byrne suffers injury in early minutes of match against Munster, leaving the team with limited options. Ciarán Frawley steps in as replacement.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »