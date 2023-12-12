Leinster Ends La Rochelle's Winning Streak in France

Leinster have had some big wins in France before, including a memorable victory against Clermont in the 2012 semi-final. Last weekend, they ended La Rochelle's winning streak against them and their run of 16 consecutive victories in the Champions Cup. Winning away in France is always difficult, but it gives Leinster confidence for their next game.





Champions Cup: La Rochelle v LeinsterLa Rochelle and Leinster face each other in the Champions Cup pool match. The loser is not doomed to go out of the tournament. Both teams have had previous narrow defeats against each other. The match is being embraced by Cullen as a way to test their abilities.

La Rochelle look to spark their season into life with Leinster victoryLa Rochelle, who have been struggling this season, hope to turn their fortunes around with a victory against Leinster.

La Rochelle continues to be a roadblock for Leinster in Champions CupLa Rochelle has defeated Leinster in the Champions Cup for the last three seasons, preventing them from winning the title. Leinster is now aiming for their third consecutive title, but La Rochelle stands in their way once again.

Leinster's Brilliant Defensive Effort Secures Victory Against La RochelleLeinster's brilliant defensive effort in tough conditions leads to a victory against La Rochelle. Frawley's kick at the end adds to the excitement.

Ronan O'Gara Watches La Rochelle Lose to LeinsterBanned from being with his team, Ronan O'Gara watched as La Rochelle lost 16-9 to Leinster. Despite the defeat, O'Gara remained magnanimous and expressed respect for the heated rivalry between the two teams.

Late goal sees O'Loughlin Gaels storm into Leinster semi-final with nine-point winLuke Hogan hit the net in the 56th minute to see Brian Hogan’s Kilkenny champions safely through to the last four.

