Legion of Mary objects to Workday's HQ scheme

However, both the President of the Legion of Mary here, Declan Lawlor and the President of the Regina Coeli Legion of Mary, Ms Paula Kelly have both lodged objections with the Council against the office scheme.

In his objection against the Workday office scheme, Mr Lawlor has told the Council that"unfortunately, development of this site cannot be welcomed in its current proposed format". He said that"the proposed development will overlook the Regina Coeli Women’s Hostel for vulnerable women to a significant degree and we would be extremely concerned at our privacy being invaded and the possibility of residents appearing on social media platforms".

In the objection, Mr Lawlor also contends that"the scale of building from the vantage point of the Regina Coeli accommodation obliterates the remaining sky available to its residents". Ms Kelly states that the scale, size and density of the proposed development"will completely overshadow and dominate the hostel buildings, the skyline and visual view from within the hostel grounds".

Ms Kelly also states that the proposed development will cast the grounds and accommodation into permanent shade"and we are extremely concerned about the impact this will have on the mental health of our residents, some of whom are extremely vulnerable and at risk".

