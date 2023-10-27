Legendary Author Frederik Pohl, “Grandmaster of Science Fiction” Dies Aged 93

The prolific writer was seen to be the man who shaped science fiction writing over the years and is perhaps best known for his 1977 epic novel Gateway, which won him the Hugo Award.
His granddaughter and fellow author paid her respects to the acclaimed writer as she announced the news of his death on Twitter:Pohl was described by novelist Kingsley Amis as “the most consistently able writer science fiction, in its modern form, has yet produced”.
Many of Pohl’s works have been adapted for radio, television and film with the BBC even televising some of his short stories. Did your favourite authors make the list? The shortlist for the An Post Irish Book Awards 2023 has been revealedDid your favourite authors make the list? The shortlist for the An Post Irish Book Awards 2023 has been revealedFeature-homepageThis Irish hotel is perfect if you want to live like Blair WaldorfThis Dublin pub already has its Christmas decorations up and they’re incrediblePeople who put their Christmas decorations up early are happier, science... headtopics.com