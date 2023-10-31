Legal team to introduce death of Jason Corbett's first wife at sentencing hearing

Mr Martens pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, while his daughter entered a"no contest plea", meaning she accepted the charge without an explicit admission of guilt.. He had moved to the United States with his two children in 2011 after marrying Ms Martens, who had been the children's nanny.Ms Martens' legal team is looking to introduce the death of Mr Corbett's first wife, who died from an asthma attack, into court.
"He did not say that Jason Corbett's first wife was actually with her sister when the asthma attack happened. "He also didn't say that Jason had actually revived his wife in the car... and that she actually died in the ambulance as she was being brought to UHL."Mr Riegel said the plea deal for the Martens is on the lower end of the manslaughter scale.
"The judge was at pains to say yesterday that only repeat offenders with long criminal histories would qualify for a sentence of the order of 17 years.Mr Riegel said there were extreme levels of violence used against Mr Corbett.
"Mr Martens legal team said he accepted that, in the extraordinary circumstances of what happened, he went too far."They're setting out what they're describing as a large number of mitigating circumstances to explain what had happened on the night."Mr Riegel said a lack of injuries on either Tom and Molly Martens will also be scrutinised.
