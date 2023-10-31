Legal team to introduce death of Jason Corbett's first wife at sentencing hearing

Mr Martens pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, while his daughter entered a"no contest plea", meaning she accepted the charge without an explicit admission of guilt.. He had moved to the United States with his two children in 2011 after marrying Ms Martens, who had been the children's nanny.Ms Martens' legal team is looking to introduce the death of Mr Corbett's first wife, who died from an asthma attack, into court.

"He did not say that Jason Corbett's first wife was actually with her sister when the asthma attack happened. "He also didn't say that Jason had actually revived his wife in the car... and that she actually died in the ambulance as she was being brought to UHL."Mr Riegel said the plea deal for the Martens is on the lower end of the manslaughter scale.

"The judge was at pains to say yesterday that only repeat offenders with long criminal histories would qualify for a sentence of the order of 17 years.Mr Riegel said there were extreme levels of violence used against Mr Corbett.

"Mr Martens legal team said he accepted that, in the extraordinary circumstances of what happened, he went too far."They're setting out what they're describing as a large number of mitigating circumstances to explain what had happened on the night."Mr Riegel said a lack of injuries on either Tom and Molly Martens will also be scrutinised.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTENEWS: Defence to focus on death of Jason Corbett's first wifeThe pre-sentencing hearing in the Jason Corbett manslaughter case has been told by defence lawyers acting for Molly Martens Corbett said they will present evidence and witnesses to the court that will call into question the cause of death of Mr Corbett's first wife.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Molly Martens feared Jason Corbett killed first wife and could kill her, counsel tells US courtNorth Carolina court to determine sentences after Martens and her father, Thomas Martens, agree to plea deal on lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Molly Martens enters no contest plea to voluntary manslaughter of Jason CorbettThomas Martens pleads guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter of his daughter’s husband

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Molly and Tom Martens accept plea deal for ‘voluntary manslaughter’ of Jason CorbettMolly Martens and her father Tom Martens have accepted a plea deal of voluntary manslaughter of Limerick man Jason Corbett.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Molly Martens and father plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter of Jason CorbettMolly Martens Corbett and her father, Tom Martens, have accepted a plea deal to manslaughter charges relating to the death of Jason Corbett, with sentencing to follow

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Molly and Tom Martens plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter of Jason CorbettA sentencing hearing is expected to commence later today

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕