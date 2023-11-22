Legal challenge to UK government's laws on Northern Ireland Troubles

A legal challenge to the British government’s new laws to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles is underway - but it shouldn’t be left to families. Legal challenges taken by a number of families are being heard this week in the Belfast High Court. Inter-state and individual challenges can run in parallel; they are not mutually exclusive.

Johnson was unmoved by the fact that there was already an agreement with four of the five Northern parties, and the Irish Government, on legacy. It was called the His government unilaterally tore up that deal and instead made clear its determination to introduce an amnesty. The result is theThis Act closes down all ongoing conflict related inquests, civil actions, police and police ombudsman investigations and replaces them with a commission with an emphasis on “reviews” rather than investigations





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Laws Retraumatize Victims of Northern Ireland Troubles, Court ToldA court has been told that new laws introduced by the British government to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles have had the effect of retraumatising victims. The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act, which received royal assent in September, is facing a legal challenge at Belfast High Court. The act includes a new commission to handle unsolved deaths, but it has been criticized for being inadequate and defective.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Windsor Park to host Nations League meeting of Northern Ireland and Republic of IrelandThe sides will meet at Belfast’s National Football Stadium on 5 December.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Republic of Ireland to take on Northern Ireland at Windsor ParkThe rivals will meet in Group B1 on Tuesday 5 December at the National Stadium, where the Northern Ireland senior women’s team last played in April 2022

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Statue of Pat Jennings, Northern Ireland’s ‘greatest sport ambassador’, unveiledThe 78-year-old made 119 appearances for Northern Ireland, making his international debut against Wales along with George Best in April 1964

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Northern Ireland secure win against top-ranked nation in Group HNorthern Ireland recorded their third win of the year, defeating a top-ranked nation in Group H. The victory came thanks to second half goals from Isaac Price and Dion Charles.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »