Lee Carsley's Honest Approach to Football

In March 1999, Lee Carsley joined Blackburn for £3.4 million but couldn't prevent their relegation. After losing his place in the team, Carsley made it clear to the media that he wanted to be played or sold. He then joined Coventry City and experienced another Premier League relegation.





England U21 boss Lee Carsley full of praise for Liverpool youngster QuansahQuansah has impressed for Liverpool this season.

England's under-21 coach Lee Carsley a strong candidate for Irish national teamThe FAI has decided to part ways with Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, and England's under-21 coach Lee Carsley is a strong candidate to lead the Irish national team in the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

