Leave The Umbrella At Home: Mild Weather Expected This Weekend

Whether you’re heading off to Electric Picnic or just chilling at home this weekend, you’ll be glad to hear that for the most part it’s supposed to be very mild.
According to met.ie it will remain dry in most parts with temperatures ranging between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius. There is a chance of rain but it is only expected to affect areas in the north and west of the country (sorry guys, you might have to take out the umbrella this weekend).
Today is probably going to be the best day of the next three with temperatures ranging up to 21 degrees Celsius in places. So chances are, if you’re going to see the Arctic Monkeys and co, you’ll get away with leaving your waterproof at home. headtopics.com
Irish in Lebanon 'strongly advised' to leave countryThe Department of Foreign Affairs is strongly advising all Irish citizens currently in Lebanon to 'leave now while commercial options remain available,' while also strongly advising against all travel to the country at this time. Read more ⮕
ECB Governing Council expected to leave rates unchangedThe Governing Council of the European Central Bank meets in Athens today where it's widely expected to leave interest rates on hold for the first time since last summer. Read more ⮕