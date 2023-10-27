Leave The Umbrella At Home: Mild Weather Expected This Weekend

Whether you’re heading off to Electric Picnic or just chilling at home this weekend, you’ll be glad to hear that for the most part it’s supposed to be very mild.

According to met.ie it will remain dry in most parts with temperatures ranging between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius. There is a chance of rain but it is only expected to affect areas in the north and west of the country (sorry guys, you might have to take out the umbrella this weekend).

Today is probably going to be the best day of the next three with temperatures ranging up to 21 degrees Celsius in places. So chances are, if you’re going to see the Arctic Monkeys and co, you’ll get away with leaving your waterproof at home. headtopics.com

