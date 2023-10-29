Leave extra time to get to work tomorrow because the roads look set to be treacherous

We’ve barely just recovered from the horrendous few days brought on by the Beast from the East and now it seems as if we’ve got another weather event coming our way.Overnight, there’ll be a risk of frost and ice nationwide, with below normal temperatures affecting the country for the rest of the week.
There’s also a risk of patchy snow showers in the early hours of tomorrow morning that may continue in some places until dawn. On Thursday night, it will also be “bitterly cold” with a widespread sharp to severe frost setting in quickly.
There's also expected to be a few icy stretches and some mist and foggy patches too, with temperatures reaching lows of -4. Basically, if you're planning on heading out any night this week, make sure you bring a jacket with you.
