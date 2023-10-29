Leave extra time to get to work tomorrow because the roads look set to be treacherous

We’ve barely just recovered from the horrendous few days brought on by the Beast from the East and now it seems as if we’ve got another weather event coming our way.Overnight, there’ll be a risk of frost and ice nationwide, with below normal temperatures affecting the country for the rest of the week.

There’s also a risk of patchy snow showers in the early hours of tomorrow morning that may continue in some places until dawn. On Thursday night, it will also be “bitterly cold” with a widespread sharp to severe frost setting in quickly.

There’s also expected to be a few icy stretches and some mist and foggy patches too, with temperatures reaching lows of -4. Basically, if you’re planning on heading out any night this week, make sure you bring a jacket with you.News & GossipMinimum wage is reportedly set to increase on Budget DayBarbie, Beyonce, and Wednesday: The 20 most popular Halloween costumes for 2023 headtopics.com

WATCH: The trailer for the new Dirty Dancing will leave you cringingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Ukrainian refugees no longer able to leave State-provided accommodationThe new regulations have reduced the length of time Ukrainians can leave their accommodation from seven days to zero Read more ⮕

Leave The Umbrella At Home: Mild Weather Expected This WeekendThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

A fan favourite Coronation Street character is set to leave WeatherfieldSay it's not so! Read more ⮕

“Michelle would leave me:” Obama will not be joining Biden’s Cabinet next yearDespite rumours, Barack Obama has said that he will not be joining Joe Biden's Cabinet when he becomes US President next year. Read more ⮕

Duchess Kate makes last public appearance before maternity leaveDuchess Kate makes last public appearance before maternity leave Read more ⮕