Learner drivers failing tests to be banned from roads

Learner drivers who keep failing their tests are to be banned from the roads. The Government is to stop the practice of constantly renewing their L plate licence in a road safety crackdown. Transport Minister Jack Chambers confirmed the controversial issue is currently in the process of being dealt with. There have been cases where people had their learner licences renewed after failing their driving test up to 10 times.

Mr Chambers said: ”The issue of multiple successive learner permits is a road safety priority for me. “My Department is committed to changing the permit renewal system to prevent unlimited renewals, increasing driver testing capacity for timely access to practical tests, reviewing driver training and the training curriculum to better prepare candidates for the driving tests

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Metrolink ‘essential’ to fix Dublin’s ‘inefficient transport systems’, says transport chiefTransport Infrastructure Ireland CEO Peter Walsh was speaking on the final day of An Bord Pleanála’s hearing on the proposed 18.8km rail line

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Learner drivers to be banned from Irish roads if they keep failing testsLearner drivers who keep failing their driving tests will be banned from Irish roads in a safety crackdown from the government.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Learner drivers who keep failing tests to be banned from Irish roadsThe Government is to stop the practice of constantly renewing their L plate licence in a road safety crackdown

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Learner driver arrested after speeding 200km/h while under influence of cocaineGardaí in Mitchelstown seized the vehicle following the incident

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Housing and transport centre stage at Labour conferenceThe housing crisis, climate action and transport issues will take centre stage on the first day of Labour's weekend long annual conference in Dublin.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

How sea transport continues to shape cities and economiesHamburg's thriving port is proof of the enduring significance of sea transport in driving growth and cultural exchange

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »