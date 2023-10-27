LEAKED! Could This Be The New, Budget-Friendly iPhone?

Chinese blogger 7mob and website weiphone.com have leaked images of what is reportedly the brand new iPhone, getting ready to make its launch into the market.

The image of the rumoured low-cost iPhone emerged on the internet after the blogger allegedly got the snapshot from factory workers based in China. It’s reported that Apple could planning the scaled-down handset with cheaper parts like the phone cover.French website NoWhereElse.fr compared other photos of the inside shells with the alleged iPhone 5S motherboard leaked at the beginning of the summer… and they MATCH.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: What the purse is for major fightTyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will fight this weekend and some details of how much each boxer will earn has already been leaked Read more ⮕

Her.ie Pick Their Favourite Inspirational Women For International Women’s DayThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Women may have lesser known period condition and not knowResearch found that nearly half of all women (49%) report frequently experiencing tiredness and fatigue as a result of their menstrual cycle which is a sing of period fatigue Read more ⮕

Women in Sport: All-Ireland Winning Captain Geraldine McLaughlinThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

ITV responds to claims Stacey Solomon has quit Loose WomenITV has responded to claims that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women. The presenter stepped away from the show during her last pregnancy. Read more ⮕

In Ukraine: New Campaign Urges Women To Boycott Sex To ProtestThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕