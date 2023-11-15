Leaked Abramovich documents raise fresh questions for Chelsea FC, RTÉ reforms to include salary cap

Fresh insights into the financial affairs of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, including offshore transactions apparently associated with his former ownership of Chelsea Football Club, are contained in a huge cache of leaked documents shared by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) Paper Trail Media and 67 media partners including The Irish Times.

