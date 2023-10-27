League of Ireland: Derry City secure European football for 2024

Courtesy of a Ronan Boyce screamer, Derry City secured European football for 2024 after victory over relegation playoff-bound Cork City at Turners Cross.

Derry went close from a free kick by Will Patching just before the half-hour that forced a solid save out of Tiernan Brooks in the home goal.Fallout from Cabinet meeting sees shift in Government’s stance on refugees

In the 74th minute, Derry went into the lead and in some style. From just outside the box, Ronan Boyce unleashed a rocket of a shot into the top corner of the net. The away side almost got a second when Danny Mullen fired just wide with a low strike. headtopics.com

Though Shelbourne enjoyed plenty of the possession, it took a route one attack to deliver the lead on 20 minutes. The UCD keeper quickly saw further action, batting away Coyle's shot from distance before Will Jarvis brought a somewhat subdued crowd to voice in first half stoppage time with a marauding run and shot that arrowed inches over Moore's crossbar.

IrishTimes »

