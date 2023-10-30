Leading therapist tells how she's treating people who have fear of Halloween

It's the one time of year when we love to be scared by ghouls and ghosts. But Halloween can be a genuinely terrifying time for people with phobias, experts have warned.

Wendy Quinn, who's been tackling phobias at her north Dublin clinic for 18 years, said the anxiety amongst some sufferers - both children and adults - is often so intense that they can feel traumatised at the prospect of putting on a costume or mask or even opening up their front door to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

Ms. Quinn, who uses cognitive behavioural therapy and hypnotherapy to help sufferers, says sufferers invariably know that their phobia is irrational but are unable to control how they feel. "They affect both children and adults and can often stem from early memories of watching a horror movie or a visit to the circus in early childhood and being scared of a clown. headtopics.com

She added: "On the whole, the number of cases like this I deal with are relatively few, maybe an average of one or two every month. But the numbers always increase at this time of year as we get closer to Hallowee, and in the past couple of weeks I've had about six calls.

