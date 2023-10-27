Lea Michele Says She Wasn’t Always Stylish

actress admitted in an interview recently that she didn't always look so good on the red carpet and also the reasons that has changed.
actress Lea Michele revealed that she wasn’t always good at picking out an outfit for the red carpet. The 25 year old has made some fabulous choices for recent red carpets but says that this wasn’t always the case as she didn’t always have the help of a stylist.magazine, ‘At the beginning… I was sort of dressing myself and I wasn’t so used to taking pictures… So, the awkwardness didn’t help the not-so-great outfits.’Lea now uses the services of Estee Stanley who has worked with the likes of Jessica Biel and the Olsen twins in the past.
Her recent style choices are also making a difference to her confidence and peace of mind as she explained during the interview. She said, ‘I feel really good, well-rested and happy… And I think when you personally feel good, you could put on anything and just sort of rock it. headtopics.com