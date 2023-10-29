Lazy Saturday Brunch: American-Style Blueberry Pancakes

Inspired by Barack’s win this week, we’re trying out an American-style brunch today with some delicious American blueberry pancakes.golden or maple syrupBeat the egg with the milk, make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and whisk in the milk to make a thick smooth batter. Beat in the melted butter, and gently stir in half the blueberries.

Heat a teaspoon of oil or small knob of butter in a large non-stick frying pan. Drop a large tablespoonful of the batter per pancake into the pan to make pancakes about 7.5cm across.Cook for about 3 minutes over a medium heat until small bubbles appear on the surface of each pancake, then turn and cook another 2-3 minutes until golden.

Ireland Headlines

Read more:

Herdotie »

– Four Steps to the Perfect Saturday MorningThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Simple Saturday dinner idea: Roast fennel, squash and chorizo frittataEven fennel-phobes will enjoy this baked frittata recipe as fennel takes on a whole new world of flavour when roasted. Read more ⮕

Weather warning issued for several counties as miserable Saturday night in storeThe affected counties are set to be battered by heavy, and potentially thundery, downpours which could lead to saturated ground conditions Read more ⮕

American Horror Story Actress Gives A Pretty Epic Response To Cruel Weight JibesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Plan Your September Sun Now – Head for Orlando with American HolidaysThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

A Glee star has joined the cast of American Horror Story season nineAmerican Horror Story has already been renewed for season 10, which is expected to air in 2020. Read more ⮕