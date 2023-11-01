Lawsuit against Apple over iPhone battery can go ahead

The tech giant is facing a lawsuit brought by consumer champion Justin Gutmann on behalf of iPhone users in the UK, which the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled can proceed. Gutmann's lawyers had argued Apple concealed issues with batteries in certain phone models and"surreptitiously" installed a power management tool which limited performance.

Apple, however, said the lawsuit is"baseless" and that it strongly denies batteries in iPhones were defective, apart from in a small number of iPhone 6s models for which it offered free battery replacements.

The CAT ruled Gutmann's claim should be certified to continue, but that there was"a lack of clarity and specificity" in the case which needed to be resolved before any trial.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.