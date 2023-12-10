Laura Fox: From Sacrifices to Success in Broadcasting

Laura Fox almost gave up on her dreams of making it in broadcasting before landing her big break in 2FM. She sacrificed trips with her friends and missed family events as she worked her way up in the precarious world of TV and radio. Her efforts have now been rewarded as she hosts a 2FM weekend show and is fronting Ireland’s Fittest Family, taking over from long-standing presenter Mairéad Ronan.

Here, the Galway broadcaster opens up about her beauty pageant days, working with Donncha O’Callaghan and Davy Fitzgerald, and the support she gets from her partner Brian. Congratulations on becoming Ireland’s Fittest Family’s new presenter, what was it like to film your first series? I don’t want to sound cheesy, but it was a dream come true. It’s a show I’ve watched for years and years. So, to be asked to go on it and be the presenter after Mairéad Ronan... they were huge shoes to fill. It was so much fun to film, it was like a massive sports day and you were just rooting for the families to do wel





