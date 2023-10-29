Laura Fox and boyfriend moved in together quickly after meeting in nightclub

Laura Fox and her boyfriend Brian moved in together quite quickly after hitting it off in a nightclub in her native Galway.The broadcaster is also relishing her latest challenge as the presenter of Ireland's Fittest Family presenter.
Laura told RSVP Live: "Like every Galway person I met him in a nightclub, and he was in college with my friends.Laura couldn’t imagine her life any other way and she loves living with him. "I don’t think he was going to take it and he didn’t know what to do. I didn’t tell him what to do, but told him I was also planning to move in the next year or so at the time.
She added: "We quickly moved in together then. The rent seemed so expensive compared to what we were paying in Galway at the time, but it is half of what rent costs now. Laura was this summer announced as the new presenter of Ireland’s Fittest Family, taking over from Mairead Ronan. headtopics.com
"So, to be asked to go on it and be the presenter after Mairéad Ronan was such a concrete part of it - they were huge shoes to fill.
Ireland Headlines
Number of homeless children in Ireland at record highThe number of children living in emergency accommodation in Ireland rose to a record high of 3,904 in September, rising by nine on the previous month, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing. Read more ⮕