Latvian Volunteer Shares Gratitude for Christmas Shoeboxes

Latvian-born Sinjita Sheerin received a Christmas shoebox as a child during a time when her country was living under a communist regime. Now, she is a volunteer for the Team Hope's Westmeath shoebox distribution centre and helps other children relive the same joy she felt. This is her thank you message to all those who sent her a shoebox. Thank you for the shoeboxes filled with toys and goodies that you sent to me from the age of nine years old.

You may not remember sending them, but I will never forget – it was a simple act of kindness that made a lasting impression. I am Sinjita. I come from the city of Valmiera in Latvia. At the time, Latvia had just left the Soviet Union and few people could afford the simplest of things that bring children so much joy, like markers, colouring pencils, crayons and toys. Our local church was twinned with a church in Germany who, every Christmas, sent shoeboxes packed with gifts to the children in our town. I remember going to Sunday school and seeing the stack of shoeboxes piled up in the church hal





