Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty's media firm sees surge in profits

Accumulated profits at the media firm owned by Late Late Show host, Patrick Kielty surged last year to £1.37m (€1.6m) - before the comedian got the plum RTE presenter’s job. The jump in accumulated profits at Kielty’s Boxed Productions followed the firm recording post tax profits of £234,649 (€274,004) for the 12 months to the end of March last - before the comedian and actor was unveiled as the Late Late Show host role in May.

In accounts lodged with Companies House in the UK, they show that accumulated profits increased from £1.136m to £1.37m. The £234,649 profit for last year is almost a six fold increase on the £41,379 post tax profits recorded by Kielty’s Boxed Productions Ltd in the 12 months to the end of March 202

