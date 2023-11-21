Late equaliser denies Republic of Ireland under-21s victory against Italy

The Republic of Ireland under-21s experienced the cruelty of international football from a 96th-minute Italian equaliser but Jim Crawford believes the extent of the heartbreak is a marker of his side’s progress. Wilfried Gnonto’s deflected header robbed the Boys in Green of three thoroughly deserved points at a packed Turner’s Cross that would’ve seen them leap to the top of their European qualifying group.

The Azzurrini hadn’t conceded a goal in their first four games but they were plundered for two by Killian Phillips and Sinclair Armstrong in a brilliantly executed tactical performance





IrishTimesSport » / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Republic of Ireland U21s face crucial qualifiers against Norway and ItalyVisit to Norway and a home tie against Italy could have a major bearing on Jim Crawford’s squad’s qualification prospects

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Windsor Park to host Nations League meeting of Northern Ireland and Republic of IrelandThe sides will meet at Belfast’s National Football Stadium on 5 December.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Republic of Ireland to take on Northern Ireland at Windsor ParkThe rivals will meet in Group B1 on Tuesday 5 December at the National Stadium, where the Northern Ireland senior women’s team last played in April 2022

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

United Ireland referendum should need ‘super majority’ in North, Republic to carry, says BakerNorthern Ireland minister says he now regrets UK’s Brexit vote did not require support of 60 per cent of those who voted

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Northern Ireland to host Republic at Windsor Park in Women’s Nations LeagueRivals will meet on Tuesday, December 5th in Belfast

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

LIVE: Albania v Republic of Ireland, Nations LeagueCan Ireland make it four wins from four in the Nations League? Join us for minute-by-minute updates.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »