Late equaliser denies Ireland U21 victory against Italy

Wilfried Gnonto's 96th-minute equaliser denied Ireland U21 side a deserved win against Italy, maintaining Italy's unbeaten record. Killian Phillips and Sinclair Armstrong scored for Ireland, but Gnonto scored twice to level the game.
Late equaliser denies Ireland U21 victory against ItalyA 96th-minute equaliser denied Ireland's U21 side a deserved three points and maintained Italy's unbeaten record in tonight's European qualifier in Cork.
Live updates and more from Latvia vs Ireland in the U21 Euro QualifiersAction from Latvia U21 vs Ireland U21.
Latvia v Ireland LIVE score updates and stream information for the U21 Euro QualifierAction from Latvia U21 vs Ireland U21.
Latvia 0-1 Ireland LIVE score updates and stream information for the U21 Euro QualifierAction from Latvia U21 vs Ireland U21.
Late equaliser denies Republic of Ireland under-21s victory against ItalyThe Republic of Ireland under-21s suffer heartbreak as Italy scores a 96th-minute equaliser, denying them a victory. Despite the disappointment, coach Jim Crawford sees it as a sign of progress for his team.
