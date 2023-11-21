Late equaliser denies Ireland U21 victory against Italy

Wilfried Gnonto's 96th-minute equaliser denied Ireland U21 side a deserved win against Italy, maintaining Italy's unbeaten record. Killian Phillips and Sinclair Armstrong scored for Ireland, but Gnonto scored twice to level the game.





