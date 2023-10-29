Last night’s episode of EastEnders caused major lols

Whitney was completely confused as to where dirty nappies go, Lauren was freaking out about how much rubbish there once the bins were restricted to ‘every other week’ and Les was raging with the bins outside his front door.

With one episode almost entirely concentrated on bins, it’s hardly surprising that viewers were baffled and are calling for scriptwriters to think up another storyline.In general, people were just astounded at the fact that separate recycling bins were made such a big deal of.

