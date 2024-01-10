Lash Star Beauty Founder Shares Lash Expertise and Beauty Insights

Founder of Lash Star Beauty, Orla Maguire, shares her lash expertise, beauty insights, and favorite makeup buys. She talks about the Full Control Lash Sculpting Mascara and how it does it all. She also mentions her love for adding a little sizzle with a swipe of a transparent wash for daytime and layering it on for a sexy, smokey look for evening. Orla emphasizes the importance of product development and perfecting mascara wands and other beauty tools.





