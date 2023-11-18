Large Crowds Gather for Pro-Palestine Protest in Dublin

Large crowds turned out for a pro-Palestine protest in Dublin calling for an end to the conflict between Israel and Gaza. People marched from the Garden of Remembrance to Merrion Square, where a rally was held. The"National Demonstration for Palestine" was organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other civil society organisations. Political parties, trade unions, students and community groups from across the country were among those who took part in the protest.

The organisers said the aim of the demonstration was"to show the Irish Government the depth and breadth of support that exists for Palestinian freedom in Irish society and to push them to act accordingly". They also called for"an immediate ceasefire and end to all Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank, the immediate lifting of the siege of Gaza including allowing humanitarian aid in





🏆90. rtenews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSTALKFM: Councillors to vote on plans to fly Palestine Flag over Dublin City HallA plan to fly the Palestinian flag above Dublin City Hall will be voted on at tonight’s city council meeting.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Thousands march through Dublin in support of Palestine amid conflict in GazaProtesters marched through city centre chanting ‘Israeli ambassador; out out out’

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: The latest on the Israel-Palestine conflicThe latest on the Israel-Palestine conflict – where does it stand over two weeks in? Pat was joined on the show by Duncan Bullivant Special Advisor to th...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: EU does not speak with one voice on the Israel-Palestine questionIreland has traditionally been regarded as among the most – if not the most – pro-Palestinian EU members

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: The language surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflictThe language surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict spells out disunity on a global scale. To discuss further Pat was joined this morning by Fergus Finla...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: – Why Governments choose their words carefully on Israel and PalestineLast week, the EU called for a “humanitarian pause” on the conflict for a brief time to allow aid to come into Gaza.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »