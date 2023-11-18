Large Crowds Attend Pro-Palestine Protest in Dublin

Large crowds turned out for a pro-Palestine protest in Dublin calling for an end to the conflict between Israel and Gaza. People marched from the Garden of Remembrance to Merrion Square, where a rally was held. The 'National Demonstration for Palestine' was organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other civil society organisations. Political parties, trade unions, students and community groups from across the country were among those who took part in the protest.





