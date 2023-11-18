Large Crowds Attend Pro-Palestine Protest in Dublin

Large crowds turned out for a pro-Palestine protest in Dublin calling for an end to the conflict between Israel and Gaza. People marched from the Garden of Remembrance to Merrion Square, where a rally was held. The 'National Demonstration for Palestine' was organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other civil society organisations. Political parties, trade unions, students and community groups from across the country were among those who took part in the protest.
Large crowds turned out for a pro-Palestine protest in Dublin calling for an end to the conflict between Israel and Gaza. The demonstration was organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other civil society organisations. Participants included political parties, trade unions, students, and community groups. The aim of the protest was to show support for Palestinian freedom and urge the Irish Government to take action.
