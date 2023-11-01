Lara Gillespie impressing in UCI Track Champions’ League

The double European under-23 champion sits fifth overall in the series after two rounds, with Gillespie taking fourth in the elimination race and also fourth in the scratch race on Saturday. Fellow Irishwoman Orla Walsh is competing in the sprint league. She was 12th in the sprint on Saturday, 17th in the keirin, and is now 13th overall.Owen Doyle: Modern trends in use of replacements take rugby beyond original intention. It needs to be fixedKen Early: Manchester United’s misery was summed up in two moments as City eased to victory

Meanwhile, former national champion Imogen Cotter has confirmed where she will be racing in 2024. She had two seasons with the Plantur Pura/Fenix Deceuncinck set-up, but competed far less than anticipated due to a serious crash in early 2022.

She will race with the British squad Hess Cycling Team next season. It is a UCI Continental-ranked squad and 30-year-old Cotter will hope to get back to her best form in those colours. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity with Hess, and I’m really motivated or the next step in my cycling career with the team,” she said in the official announcement this week. ‘I can’t wait to see what we will achieve together.”Superb performance by Mia Griffin secures last-minute Olympic slot for Ireland‘Unprecedented’ flooding hits several counties ahead of Storm Ciarán

‘My elderly mum is a good person, but she made my childhood and teenage years as painful as she could’Suspended sentence for sexual assault of au pair too lenient, Court of Appeal rulesFile sent to DPP after Garda investigation into fresh George Gibney abuse allegationsLatest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.