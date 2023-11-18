Landmark Productions: 20 years of making an impact on Irish theatre

From giving modern classics their first Irish productions to nurturing new work from key Irish names, Landmark has had an outsize impact over the past 20 years. Anne Clarke: producing is like joining the dots, seeing 'how you could put this actor with this director, or this writer with this designer, or this festival'. Photograph: Tom Honan It’s obvious to say that within Anne Clarke’s small frame is a colossus of Irish theatre, but there you go.

Twenty years after she started Landmark Productions, the independent producer has had a powerful impact. Straddling commercial and art-led theatre, it has staged 46 productions, including 30 world premieres; formed alliances with actors, directors, writers; partnered theatres and festivals to make work that’s more than the sum of its parts; won awards; presented 11 productions online; and toured internationally to acclai





🏆89. IrishTimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HERDOTİE: “Don’t F**king Insult The Irish” – Liam Neeson Blasts Irish Water ChargesThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

STELLARMAGAZİNE: Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

STELLARMAGAZİNE: Get Excited! Boots' Best-Selling Fragrances Are Incredible Value This ChristmasSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more »