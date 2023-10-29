Lana Del Rey will stop playing this song after Harvey Weinstein accusations

She praised the"really brave" women who came forward with allegations against the producerLana Del Rey has confirmed she has retired one of her songs from her live shows after the Harvey Weinstein scandal.and gained renewed attention recently following the sexual misconduct allegations made against the producer.“Harvey’s in the sky with diamonds / And it’s making me crazy / All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby.

”that she had a “Harvey Weinstein, Harry Winston type of character in mind” when she first wrote the song.“I thought it was funny at the time.She also praised the “really brave” women who have come forward with allegations against the disgraced producer.“I support the women who have come forward, and I think they’re really brave for doing that.

GoT’s Lena Headey shares her own shocking story of Harvey WeinsteinThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

GoT’s Lena Headey shares her own shocking story of Harvey WeinsteinThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal helps Everton end tough week on positive noteToffees were playing their first match since the death of chairman Bill Kenwright Read more ⮕

This Galway teen just wowed the crowd on The Ellen ShowSeventeen-year-old Eimear O’Tuathail from Galway wowed the crowd on The Ellen Show after writing and performing the song she wrote for her idol, Ellen. Read more ⮕

Lady Gaga has finally released a statement about R. KellyGaga famously worked with him back in 2013 - 13 years after he was first accused of sexual assault on minors - for the song 'Do What You Want'. Read more ⮕

TV guide: 12 of the best new shows to watch, beginning tonightFrom Ireland’s Fittest Family to The Gilded Age to Ireland 100: An Old Song Resung, there is something for every taste here Read more ⮕