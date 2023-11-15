Lakeland Dairies to Close Facilities, Threatening Dozens of Jobs

Dozens of jobs in counties Monaghan and Down are under threat as a result of a decision by dairy processing co-op, Lakeland Dairies, to close a number of its facilities. In total around 78 jobs will be impacted by the changes, but it is understood that up to half of those workers could be redeployed to other parts of the business. Lakeland Dairies liquid milk production plant in Coolshannagh in Co Monaghan is to shut in the first quarter of 2025.

This is the result of a plan to transfer liquid milk production from there to Lakeland Dairies in Killeshandra, Co Cavan and additional bulk milk handling activities to other sites. Following the ending of production in Coolshannagh it is expected that the Monaghan site will be sold. Currently it is understood that around 50 people are employed in the facility. Separately, milk drying facilities at Lough Egish in Co Monaghan, where over 20 people work, are also to close in June of next year. Instead, milk will continue to be processed at Lakeland Dairies Bailieboro, Killeshandra, Newtownards, Ballyrashane and Artigarva

