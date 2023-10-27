Lady in Red: Duchess of Cambridge Dazzles at Hospice Event

The Duchess of Cambridge has made a return to the public eye in recent weeks and we have to say she hasn’t put a foot wrong yet in terms of her pregnancy style.

The 32-year-old, who is expecting her second child with husband Prince William, was in Norfolk today for the East Anglia Children’s Hospices appeal launch. She looked sophisticated in a simple red dress, designed by Catherine Walker, which she finished off with black heels and a glamorous ponytail.

Kate, who is a royal patron for the organisation and met a number of families at the event, is launching a fundraising drive in the hope of building a new hospice. Speaking about the project, she said: “I greatly admire the dedication, generosity and achievements of the charity’s supporters and volunteers, and look forward to seeing the progress of this campaign. headtopics.com

Read more:

